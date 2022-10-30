Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Barclays

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.13.

NYSE FRT opened at $98.87 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

