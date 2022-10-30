Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.00.

RACE stock opened at $198.65 on Thursday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $36.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 19.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ferrari by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Ferrari by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

