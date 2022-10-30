FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from FFD Financial’s previous dividend of $0.20.
FFD Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FFD Financial stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.
FFD Financial Company Profile
