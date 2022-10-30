Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,808 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $62.75 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.92 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.20.

