Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.25.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,710,812.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,107. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $313.89 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.12 and a 200 day moving average of $280.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

