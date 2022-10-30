Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after purchasing an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,452,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after purchasing an additional 190,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 14.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,590,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,846,000 after purchasing an additional 565,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Southern stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

