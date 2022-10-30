Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.50 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,338,154 shares of company stock worth $88,241,134. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.41. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.50%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.