Fifth Third Bancorp Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNI. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day moving average is $116.70. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

