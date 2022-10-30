Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.50 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

EXC opened at $38.76 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

