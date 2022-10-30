Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 17.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

