Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.11 and a 200 day moving average of $410.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

