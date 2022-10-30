Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Paychex by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 132,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.79 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.18. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

