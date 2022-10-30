Financial Contrast: Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Immune Sciences -169.82% -47.34% -23.12% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals -12,572.13% N/A -174.38%

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Immune Sciences has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

79.0% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of Alpine Immune Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpine Immune Sciences and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Immune Sciences $23.44 million 7.68 -$50.33 million ($1.92) -3.08 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals $10.83 million 0.49 -$131.07 million ($2.13) -0.05

Alpine Immune Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. Alpine Immune Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alpine Immune Sciences and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Immune Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 164.64%. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,105.61%. Given PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Alpine Immune Sciences.

Summary

Alpine Immune Sciences beats PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company for the development of ALPN-101; and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to develop next-generation SPEAR T cell products. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. The company was founded by Ashutosh Chilkoti and Clay Bernardin Thorp in January 2002 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

