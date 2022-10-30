Financial Contrast: Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.5% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Biocept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Biodesix has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $54.51 million 0.74 -$43.16 million ($1.80) -0.56 Biocept $61.25 million 0.23 -$2.82 million ($0.45) -1.82

This table compares Biodesix and Biocept’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Biocept has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biocept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biodesix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biodesix and Biocept, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80 Biocept 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biodesix presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 824.09%. Biocept has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Given Biodesix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Biocept.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -179.84% -458.27% -77.46% Biocept -11.26% -19.99% -12.16%

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc., a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms. The company offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. It also provides cerebrospinal fluid tumor cell and ctDNA and ctRNA testing services to medical oncologists, neuro-oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians; clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations; and RT-PCR testing services for COVID-19. The company has a collaboration with CLEARED4 to develop a system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing requirements and test results for its customers; and with Protean BioDiagnostics, Inc. to research the ability of its Target Selector molecular assay to determine EGFR status in NSCLC patients. Biocept, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

