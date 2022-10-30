First BanCorp. (FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 9th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend by an average of 117.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. First BanCorp. has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.1%.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.29. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $16.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,681.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 256,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,681.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

