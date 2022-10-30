First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $573,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. 736,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,415. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $17.63.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

