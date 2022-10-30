First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.
FFWM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Foundation to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.40.
First Foundation Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $910.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 294,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,584 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in First Foundation by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 71,951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in First Foundation by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,208,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,642,000 after buying an additional 492,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
About First Foundation
First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.
