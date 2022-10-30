First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INBK. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of INBK opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $242.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.62%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Justin P. Christian bought 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $249,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,724. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,214. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin P. Christian purchased 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,724.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,724. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,475 shares of company stock valued at $508,644. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Internet Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,728,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.