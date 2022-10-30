First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 15th

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE FAM opened at $5.47 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.
About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund
First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
