First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 15th

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE FAM opened at $5.47 on Friday. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

About First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 428,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

