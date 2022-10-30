First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000.

LDSF opened at $18.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

