First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.03 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.
About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
