First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $6.03 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 337.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 40.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.