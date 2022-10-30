Floki Inu One Day Volume Reaches $9.34 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Floki Inu has traded up 82.6% against the US dollar. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $113.80 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

