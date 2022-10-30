Flow (FLOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $75.64 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $75.64 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for $1.72 or 0.00008336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

