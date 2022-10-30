Flow Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008246 BTC on major exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $1.76 billion and $67.70 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flow has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,359,340,091 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

