Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Short Interest Update

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,400 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,184.0 days.

FLUIF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fluidra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Fluidra from €33.00 ($33.67) to €20.00 ($20.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 692. Fluidra has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification for private and public customers worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes various components required for the construction, renovation, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools; markets fluid handling products and pool materials; and provides financial advisory services in the acquisition of shares.

