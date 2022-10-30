FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Update

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 786,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FMC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 19.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in FMC by 12.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $117.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a 12-month low of $90.44 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that FMC will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

