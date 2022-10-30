Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$225.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$226.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$185.40.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$169.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 26.01 and a quick ratio of 24.88. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$151.08 and a 1 year high of C$216.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$162.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$173.20.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$449.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$429.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.8819192 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.409 per share. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

