Frax Share (FXS) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $109.64 million and $9.72 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $6.76 or 0.00032800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

