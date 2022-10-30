Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to €51.80 at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €57.95 ($59.13) to €51.80 ($52.86) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from €37.00 ($37.76) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.05.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of FMS opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $35.71.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.