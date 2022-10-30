FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the September 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. 660,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,604. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.79 million. Analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on FSK shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.