FY2022 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Lowered by Analyst

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2022

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.74) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.17). The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

SPOT stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $78.50 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

