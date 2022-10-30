Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $78,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.
Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,734.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.
Gain Therapeutics Company Profile
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
