Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Gain Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $78,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ GANX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,734.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.