Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in October

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,599,800 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 4,233,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.3 days.

Galaxy Digital Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 221,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. Galaxy Digital has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

