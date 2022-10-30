Galxe Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last Week (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Galxe has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Galxe token can currently be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00010656 BTC on exchanges. Galxe has a total market cap of $77.22 million and approximately $38.37 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Galxe Profile

Galxe’s launch date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

