GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $389.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 73.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 515.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

