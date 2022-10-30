GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors in a research note on Friday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $389.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. GAMCO Investors has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 157.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 3.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

