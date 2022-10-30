GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on GAMCO Investors in a research note on Friday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $389.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.85.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

