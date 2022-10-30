Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Acquires 1,302 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises about 0.2% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

