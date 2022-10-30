Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $135.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $322.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

