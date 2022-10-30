Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,208.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 54,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,534,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $81.10 and a 12-month high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.90.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

