Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 168.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE IT traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.01. 426,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,373. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.