Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Generac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $395.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $208.00 to $131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $307.21.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Generac has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.57.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Generac by 1,066.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Generac by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 39.7% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

