Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Generac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Generac from $395.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Generac to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $307.21.

Generac Trading Down 2.6 %

Generac stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.70. 2,312,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac has a twelve month low of $105.87 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Generac by 410.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Generac by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

