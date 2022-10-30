General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $250.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

