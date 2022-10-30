General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.15-$12.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.72. 1,526,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,088. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.91. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in General Dynamics by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

