General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on General Motors to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in General Motors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

