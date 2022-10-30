General Motors (NYSE:GM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 806,222 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 206.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 247,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

