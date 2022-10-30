GensoKishi Metaverse Trading Down 24.1% This Week (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $286.61 million and approximately $355,794.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

