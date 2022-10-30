Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,524,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 4,948,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Gentera Price Performance
Shares of CMPRF remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Gentera has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
Gentera Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentera (CMPRF)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Gentera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.