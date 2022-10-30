Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Update

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,524,400 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 4,948,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Gentera Price Performance

Shares of CMPRF remained flat at $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Gentera has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors.

