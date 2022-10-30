Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,090,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 13,590,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE GNW opened at $4.71 on Friday. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

